Kildare Ladies name team for League final

Lara Gilbert (Kildangan Nurney) at centre back for Kildare on Sunday v Laois
Kildare have announced their team for Sunday's Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 final against Laois, which takes place in Baltinglass, throw-in 4 pm.
The team reads:
KILDARE v Laois:
1 Dervla Mc Ginn;
2 Claire Sullivan, 3 Laoise Lenehan, 4 Mia Doherty;
5 Lauren Murtagh, 6 Lara Gilbert 7 Hazel Mc Loughlin;
8 Siobhan O'Sullivan, 9 Grainne Kenneally;
10 Ciara Wheeler 11 Lara Curran 12 Grace Clifford;
13 Ellen Dowling 14 Neasa Dooley 15 Aoife Rattigan.
16 Rowen O'Hara 17 Molly Aspell 18 Triona Duggan 19 Caoimhe Fagan Hynes 20 Shauna Kendrick 21 Mikaela McKenna 22 Nanci Murphy 23 Claire Nugent 24 Orlaith Sullivan 25 Fiona Troute 26 Gillian Wheeler 27 Roisin Byrne
