Kildare blitzed by Meath in McDonagh Cup

Lilies out-scored by Royal in second half

Kildare v Meath Joe McDonagh Cup

Paul Divilly bursts oout of defence against Meath in the Joe McDonagh Relegation final

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Meath triumphed over Kildare to retain their Joe McDonagh Cup status, winning in the end with a comfortable ten points, a game that saw Meath centre forward, Jack Regan hit 17 points (11 frees) in display that was a joy to behold.

Kildare led at the break by two points, 1-11 to 0-12, the goal from Jack Sheridan.

However on the change of ends there was ony one team in it as Meath took complete control through the entire pitch firing over point after point with The Lilies failing to raise a flag until the 58 minute of the second half, having lost Jack Sheridan to a straight red.

Tried as they did, Kildare just had no answer as The Royals won on a final score line of Meath 0-28 Kildare 1-15

Scorers: Meath, Jack Regan 0-17 (11 frees), Eamon Ó Donnchadha 0-4, Stephen Morris 0-2, James Toher 0-2, David Reilly 0-1, Adam Gannon 0-1, Mark O'Sullivan 0-1.

Kildare, Jack Sheridan 1-5 (4 frees), Brian Byrne 0-2 (45, 1 free), Paul Divilly 0-2, Jack Travers 0-2, Conor Dowling 0-1, Shane Ryan 0-1, Gerry Keegan 0-1.

MEATH: Charlie Ennis; Ger Murphy, Shane Whitty, Sean Geraghty; James Kelly, Darragh Kelly, Keith Keoghan; Stephen Morris, James Toher; David Reilly, Jack Regan, Mark O'Sullivan; Adam Gannon, Alan Douglas, Paddy Conneely. Subs: Pauric O'Hanrahan for Jack Regan (blood sub, 17-19 minute); Eamon Ó Donnchadha for David Reilly (29 minutes); Caolan Smith for Johnny Byrne (52 minutes); Sean Quigley for Paddy Conneely (56 minutes) Pauric O'Hanrahan for Adam Gannon (58 minutes); Mickey Burke for Sean Geraghty (63 minute).


KILDARE: Paddy McKenna; Cathal Derivan, Rian Boran, Simon Leacy; Kevin Whelan, Declan Flaherty, Jack Travers; Paul Divilly, Brian Byrne Brian; Cathal Dowling, Johnny Byrne, James Burke; Colm Chan, Jack Sheridan, David Slattery. Subs: Gerry Keegan for Colm Chan (31 minutes); Shane Ryan for David Slattery (34 minutes); Conor Dowling for Cathal Dowling (56 minutes); Sean Christianseen for Declan Flaherty (68 minutes).

REFEREE: Colm Cunning, Antrim

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie