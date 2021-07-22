Kildare GAA: Raheens book place in Leinster Leader Cup decider

Raheens booked a place in this season's EMS Copiers SFL and a chance to win the Leinster Leader Cup when a fully-deserved, if hard earned win over Athy at Geradline Park on Wednesday evening.
In a tough, uncompromising game, played at championship pace, especially in the second half, Frank Hanniffy's side came from trailing at the break by three points (0-6 to 0-3) to winning, following a much improved second half display, on a final score line of Raheens 0-14 Athy 0-11.
In the bottom section of Division 1, both Johnstownbridge and Round have been relegated to Division 2 for next season.
In Division 2, Clane and Eadestown will meet in the Division 2 final but both have gained promotion to Division 1 for 2022.
Full results from last night's final league encounters:
2021 EMS Copiers Phase 2 Senior Football League Div 1 Phase 2 Top Section
Athy 0-11 V Raheens 0-14;
Carbury 3-8 V Sarsfields 1-11;
Celbridge 0-13 V Moorefield 3-5.
2021 EMS Copiers Phase 2 Senior Football League Div 1 Phase 2 Bottom Section
Castledermot 1-9 V Confey 0-9
St. Laurence's 1-10 V Johnstownbridge 0-7
Naas 1-18 V Round Towers 0-8.
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 2
Two Mile House 2-12 V Kilcock 2-9;
Sallins 1-13 V Leixlip 1-11;
Ballyteague 0-13 V Clane 1-14;
Eadestown 1-11 V Maynooth 0-17.
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div 3
Ballymore Eustace 4-19 V Rathangan 1-12;
Caragh 1-3 V St Kevin's 2-15;
Ellistown 1-13 V Allenwood 2-11;
Nurney 0-11 V Kilcullen 4-7.
2021 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 4 Phase 2 Bottom Section
Ballykelly 2-9 V Rathcoffey 1-12;
Kildangan 2-6 V Cappagh 3-16.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.