25/07/2021

Kildare GAA: Maynooth defeat Naas to take intermediate hurling crown

Exciting game deservedly goes to the men in black

Kildare GAA:

Eoin O'hehir on the charge for Naas against Manooth inthe 2020 IHC final

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Maynooth dethroned three times intermediate champions Naas in a thrilling Haven Hire intermediate hurling championship final (2020) at sun-drenched St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.

In a high scoring, high quality game, the sides were level at the break, Maynooth 1-8 Naas 0-11.

There was only a puck of a ball between the sides for long periods but a goal from David Qualter in the 41 minute set up Maynooth and while the sides were level at the second water break, four points in succession at the start of the last quarter saw them open a four point gap and while Naas threw everything at Maynooth in the final minutes, it was the side from North Kildare who take, and deservedlyso, crowned intermediate hurling champions of 2020, on a final score line of Maynooth 2-15 Naas 0-18.

Maynooth now take on Coill Dubh to see which side play in the senior championship later this year.

Scorers: Maynooth, Cian Forde 0-9 (6 frees) Davd Qualter 1-1, Joe Millett 1-0,Tadhg Forde 0-2, Cathal McCabe 0-1, Fiachra Lohan 0-1 (free), Kevin Dunne 0-1.

Naas, Eoin O'Hehir 0-8 (8 frees), Mark Nevin 0-2, Conan Boran 0-2, Ciaran Tobin 0-1, Kevin Byrne 0-1, Ben O'Reilly 0-1, Mark Nevin 0-1, Al Bergin 0-1, Ferran O'Sullivan 0-1.

Full report in this week's Leinster Leader.

