Brilliant win for Kildare athletic team

The winning Kildare Women's team
The Kildare County Women's team won the Premier Division of the National League on Sunday in Tullamore, taking the win with a points total of 105 ahead of Dundrum South Dublin on 102 points and Galway County on 92.
The winning team consisted, pictured right, of Niamh O'Connor, Ella Duane, Evelyn Coughlan, Emily McHugh, Ria Kelly, Michelle Cox, Aine Burke, Caoimhe Cronin, Hannah Aspell, Sarah Millea, Rois Ni Domhnaill, Eilis Ni Donhnaill, Aoife Tynan, Aimee McGrath, Orla Reidy, Holly Wright, Pauline Kenny, Michelle Cashman, Grace Casey, Sophie Byrne, Ruth Larragy, Hannah Wilson, Aisling McHugh and team managers Lisa Dixon and Michael Tynan.
Women’s Team 1 st Place - Team Points 105, full results: 100m Hannah Aspell 7th 13:68 – Celbridge AC; 1500m Evelyn Coughlan 4th – 4:59.69 – North West Kildare; 1500m Walk Emily McHugh 2 nd – 7:36.19m – Naas AC; 200m Ria Kelly 5th 27:45 – Celbridge AC; 3k Michelle Cox 6th 10:55.38 Newbridge AC; 3k Steeple Chase Áine Burke 12:45.06 St Cocas AC; 400 Caoimhe Cronin 1st 57:94 Le Chéile AC; 400mh Ella Duane 2nd 1:05.25 Naas AC; 800m Orla Reidy 5th 2:26.23 St Cocas AC; Discus Holly Wright 1st 34.21m Crookstown AC; Hammer Pauline Kenny 5th 16.88 Kildare AC; High Jump Michelle Cashman 2nd 1.63m Naas AC; Javelin Grace Casey 1st 38.06m Eire Og; Long Jump Sophie Byrne 3rd 5.08m Crookstown Millview AC; Pole Vault Ruth Laraghy 1st 2.60m –Le Chéile AC; Shot Putt Hannah Wilson 2nd 9.91m Crookstown Millview AC; Triple Jump Aishling McHugh 1st 11.15m Naas AC; Weight for Distance Pauline Kenny 5th 3.98m Kildare AC
4 x 100 Relay 5th 52:39; Hannah Aspell Celbridge AC; Eilis Ni Domhnaill Le Cheile AC; Rois Ni Dohmnaill Le Cheile AC; Ria Kelly Celbridge AC; 4 x 400m Relay 6th; Caoimhe Cronin Le Cheile AC; Maud O’Shea St Cocas AC, Aimee McGrath Le Cheile; Orla Reidy St Cocas AC.
The men's team finished the day in 5th position overall.
Mens team finished 5th overall.
Details: 100m John Grant 5th Time11.28 Celbridge AC; Hammer Graham Dean, 5th throw of 23.10m Celbridge AC; 110mh Ciaran Connolly 1st time 15:07 Le Chéile AC; Long Jump Eoin McGrath 5th 6.08m Celbridge AC; 3k Walk Adam McInerney 1st 13.44.03 Celbridge AC; 400mh Rory Ardiff 6th 1.09 Le Chéile AC; Shot Putt Mick Kenny 7th 6.04m Kildare AC; 1500m Robert Hewison 4th 3:58.57 Kildare AC; High Jump Ciaran Connolly 1st 2.11m Le Chéile AC; 400m Keely Hogan 6th 51:20 Le Chéile AC; Discus Michal Kenny 5th 33.03m Kildare AC; Triple Jump Eoin McGrath 5th 11.50m Celbridge AC; 3k Steeple Chase Adam Byrne 3rd 11:35.99 Naas AC; 200m John Grant 6th 23:17 Celbridge AC; Javelin Paddy Taylor 4th 49.58m Crookstown AC; 800m Conall Hayes 2nd 1:55:43 Le Chéile AC; 5k Andrew O’Brien 6th 15:41.64 Kildare AC; Weight for distance Michael Kenny Snr 5th 5.69m Kildare AC; 4 x 100 Results 4th 44:28, Sean Flanagan Le Chéile AC; David Oghuvbu Naas AC, Billy Corrigan North West Kildare AC; Eoin O'Sullivan Celbridge AC; 4 x 400m Relay 3rd 3:27.20, Shane Kennedy Celbridge AC, Dean Ryan Newbridge AC, Keeley Hogan Le Chéile AC, Robert Hewison Kildare AC.
This event marks the end of track season for many, and the attention now turns to cross country preparation for those athletes who will be competing over the autumn and winter months.
Meanwhile John Fitzsimons rounded out his great season last week in the British Milers Grand Prix meeting at Eltham with another impressive personal best of 3:41.66 over 1500m. John will take a well-earned break and we look forward to seeing him in action again in 2022.
