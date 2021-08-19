19/08/2021

Brilliant win for Kildare athletic team

Women's team take Premier Division National League

Women's team take Premier Division National League

The winning Kildare Women's team

Dean Ryan

The Kildare County Women's team won the Premier Division of the National League on Sunday in Tullamore, taking the win with a points total of 105 ahead of Dundrum South Dublin on 102 points and Galway County on 92.
The winning team consisted, pictured right, of Niamh O'Connor, Ella Duane, Evelyn Coughlan, Emily McHugh, Ria Kelly, Michelle Cox, Aine Burke, Caoimhe Cronin, Hannah Aspell, Sarah Millea, Rois Ni Domhnaill, Eilis Ni Donhnaill, Aoife Tynan, Aimee McGrath, Orla Reidy, Holly Wright, Pauline Kenny, Michelle Cashman, Grace Casey, Sophie Byrne, Ruth Larragy, Hannah Wilson, Aisling McHugh and team managers Lisa Dixon and Michael Tynan.

Women’s Team 1 st Place - Team Points 105, full results: 100m Hannah Aspell 7th 13:68 – Celbridge AC; 1500m Evelyn Coughlan 4th – 4:59.69 – North West Kildare; 1500m Walk Emily McHugh 2 nd – 7:36.19m – Naas AC; 200m Ria Kelly 5th 27:45 – Celbridge AC; 3k Michelle Cox 6th 10:55.38 Newbridge AC; 3k Steeple Chase Áine Burke 12:45.06  St Cocas AC; 400 Caoimhe Cronin 1st  57:94  Le Chéile AC; 400mh Ella Duane 2nd  1:05.25  Naas AC; 800m Orla Reidy 5th  2:26.23  St Cocas AC; Discus Holly Wright 1st  34.21m  Crookstown AC; Hammer Pauline Kenny 5th  16.88  Kildare AC; High Jump Michelle Cashman 2nd  1.63m  Naas AC; Javelin Grace Casey 1st  38.06m  Eire Og; Long Jump Sophie Byrne 3rd 5.08m  Crookstown Millview AC; Pole Vault Ruth Laraghy 1st 2.60m –Le Chéile AC; Shot Putt Hannah Wilson 2nd  9.91m  Crookstown Millview AC; Triple Jump Aishling McHugh 1st  11.15m  Naas AC; Weight for Distance Pauline Kenny 5th  3.98m  Kildare AC
4 x 100 Relay 5th  52:39; Hannah Aspell  Celbridge AC; Eilis Ni Domhnaill  Le Cheile AC; Rois Ni Dohmnaill  Le Cheile AC; Ria Kelly  Celbridge AC; 4 x 400m Relay 6th; Caoimhe Cronin  Le Cheile AC; Maud O’Shea  St Cocas AC, Aimee McGrath  Le Cheile; Orla Reidy  St Cocas AC.
The men's team finished the day in 5th position overall.

Mens team finished 5th overall.

Details: 100m John Grant 5th  Time11.28  Celbridge AC; Hammer  Graham Dean, 5th throw of 23.10m  Celbridge AC; 110mh Ciaran Connolly 1st time 15:07  Le Chéile AC; Long Jump Eoin McGrath 5th  6.08m  Celbridge AC; 3k Walk Adam McInerney 1st  13.44.03  Celbridge AC; 400mh Rory Ardiff 6th  1.09  Le Chéile AC; Shot Putt Mick Kenny 7th  6.04m  Kildare AC; 1500m Robert Hewison 4th 3:58.57  Kildare AC; High Jump Ciaran Connolly 1st  2.11m  Le Chéile AC; 400m Keely Hogan 6th  51:20  Le Chéile AC; Discus Michal Kenny 5th  33.03m  Kildare AC; Triple Jump Eoin McGrath 5th  11.50m  Celbridge AC; 3k Steeple Chase Adam Byrne 3rd  11:35.99  Naas AC; 200m John Grant 6th  23:17  Celbridge AC; Javelin Paddy Taylor 4th  49.58m  Crookstown AC; 800m Conall Hayes 2nd  1:55:43  Le Chéile AC; 5k Andrew O’Brien 6th  15:41.64  Kildare AC; Weight for distance Michael Kenny Snr 5th  5.69m  Kildare AC; 4 x 100 Results 4th 44:28, Sean Flanagan Le Chéile AC; David Oghuvbu Naas AC, Billy Corrigan  North West Kildare AC; Eoin O'Sullivan  Celbridge AC; 4 x 400m Relay 3rd 3:27.20, Shane Kennedy Celbridge AC, Dean Ryan Newbridge AC, Keeley Hogan Le Chéile AC, Robert Hewison  Kildare AC.

This event marks the end of track season for many, and the attention now turns to cross country preparation for those athletes who will be competing over the autumn and winter months.
Meanwhile John Fitzsimons rounded out his great season last week in the British Milers Grand Prix meeting at Eltham with another impressive personal best of 3:41.66 over 1500m. John will take a well-earned break and we look forward to seeing him in action again in 2022.

