22 Jan 2022

Naas CBS advance to PPS Leinster semi-final

Three Kildare schoolstofight it out in the semi-finals

Naas CBS advance to PPS Leinster semi-final

Tommy Callaghan

22 Jan 2022

editor@kildarenow.ie

Naas CBS advanaced to the semi-final of the Leinster PPS semi-final and a meeting with Tullamore in today's replayed game, Naas having been ordered to replay after using six substitutes in their quarter-final, after winning that game by four points.

Marist opened today with a goal, direcetly from the throw-in but  Naas gradually came to grips with the situation and a goal from Niall Dolan got them back into it and they led at the half time break by three, 2-7 to 1-7, the second goal coming from full forward, Kevin Cummins.

Naas dominated most of the second half, with some  great performances from Daniel  Lenihan, Jack McKevitt, Sean Broderick, Niall Dolan, and Kevin Cummins and while Marist cut the lead back to two points, Naas kicked on, led 2-11 to 1-9 at the second water break and clinched the tie when a third goal to win by 3-13 to 1-11.

So three Kildare schools in the semi-final, a great achievement, with Scoil Mhuire Clane playing Maynooth tomorrow in St Conleth's Park (throw-in 1 pm) in the first semi-final. 

