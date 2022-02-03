Kildare GAA: A lively start, on and off the pitch

Paddy Casey was belting out Saints and Sinners as we entered St Conleth's Park on Sunday. It was some 70 minutes before the off but already a large crowd in situ; and it became a lot bigger as we approached throw-in; so much so the starting time of 1.45 (strange time in the first place) was pushed back 15 minutes and even at that not sure everyone made it in by then.

Our good friend and avid supporter, Mrs Heffernan said she could do be with a valium such was the noise level from the PA and that before Christy Dignam and Aslam got in on the act with Crazy World.

Crazy World indeed.

And there was more.

Christy Moore was also on the bill at Conleth's and while we didn't get Don't Forget Your Shovel, when everything was done and dusted, Christy gave us the one and only Curragh Of Kildare.

And while we were all hoping that we would witness some changes when the game got under way few anticipated the Mood Music change before a ball was even kicked in anger.

No sign of Kildare's latest edition to the backroom squad, one Mr Galvin, maybe he only appears on the training ground to sharpen up the players' skills.

One man, who soldered with Glenn when he was looking (and successfully at that) after the Kildare U21 side back in the day, was back again, looking well after a recent holiday, strolling around during the warm-up before taking his place in the dug-out.

The one and only Charlie McCreevy.

No doubt the former Minister for Finance and EU Commissioner is playing his part in Glenn's plans, to use that awful phrase, going forward.

Watch this space.

And then a quarter of an hour after the official time, another new addition to the pre-match entertainment was unleased when international soprano, Celine Byrne, gave us a belting version of the national anthem and unlike the other 'guests' on the day the Caragh (Raheens) singer was there in person.

So, of course, was Jack O'Connor, looking somewhat pensive (don't know why) but maybe he did not relish that game to start with and by the end of the afternoon seemed happy to be facing that long, long journey back home, fully aware but unlike less than 12 months ago, when training resumes again later in the week he did not have to face the drive back to Kildare GAA Headquarters.

Glenn & Co were all looking relaxed as we were informed over the PA both sides would line out as selected; another change to what has become the norm in recent times.

A point up after 37 seconds; two after three minutes, things were going along grand until the visitors found the net with a goal that could only be described as sloppy.

When asked about the said goal the Kildare gaffer said “maybe some day in the league we will also get a sloppy goal.”

Two between the sides at the half-way stage (no stop for water break, that has been turned-off in another change with H20 carriers on the day being Kieran Ryan and Seanie Drea, two lads who played their part in many a Towers success in their day) but by the time the real break after 35 minuets plus arrived, the visitors were looking decent leading by four, Kildare were doing reasonably well but you wouldn't be rushing over to PP to wager a few quid at that stage either.

Big roar from the full-house when they spotted Kevin Feely and Neil Flynn coming to centre stage for the second half.

Still Jack's boys stretched the lead out to five.

Then young Paddy Woodgate, star of the U20 squad back in 2018 fired over; the man of the moment, Kevin Flynn followed suit and we wondered?

Maybe?

Maybe not?

Three in it.

And that with 17 minutes remaining, plus the usual minutes lost in transit (anything from 3 to 5) to be added on, so all was not lost.

We hoped.

The Raheens man cut the deficit to two; the man representing The Larks got it back to one.

And we wondered.

The atmosphere was electric at that stage.

The boys from The Kingdom looked to be protecting their lead.

Silly or what?

The Lilies were pressing and pressing and then when Kevin Feely plucked one out of the clouds; gave it to Big Daniel who, quick as a light, hand-passed to Paul Cribbin who was unceremoniously dumped on the turf.

Up stepped Jimmy and as sweet as any Lark fired between the sticks.

Maybe suddenly became a might; Kerry were hanging on, they had one final chance but a fly-kick attempt could have upset a P&P player on the putting green in Ryston.

The long whistle.

Home fans in raptors.

Kerry fans, somewhat disconsolate.

On came Christy and the Curragh of Kildare.

The last time The Lilies were in this sort of company they left empty handed after seven games.

Back to where they came from.

Maybe this voyage will be different.

Next stop Ballybofey.

Sunday, 2.30.

See you there!