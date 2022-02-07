Leinster flanker out for extended period with knee injury

Search

07 Feb 2022

Leinster back row out for extended period with knee injury

Leinster manager Leo Cullen, Photo: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

07 Feb 2022 5:30 PM

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Leinster's Will Connor's has been ruled out for for eight to 10 weeks after sustaining a knee ligament injury against Cardiff. The flanker was replaced after half an hour of the defeat in the Welsh capital.

The Leinster Rugby coaching team have issued a further injury update ahead of this weekend's URC clash with Edinburgh Rugby at the RDS Arena (KO 6pm - LIVE on TG4 and Premier Sports). There is positive news for Dave Kearney who has returned to full training having recovered from a back injury.

Josh Murphy has also recovered from a chest injury picked up against Bath Rugby and will be available for selection this week.

Joe McCarthy, a debutant in the defeat against Cardiff, sustained an injury to his shoulder in that game and will be monitored in training this week before a final decision is made.

However, no further updates have been released on James Lowe (hamstring), Dan Leavy (wrist), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Michael Milne (calf).

Local News

