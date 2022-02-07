Leinster flanker out for extended period with knee injury

Leinster manager Leo Cullen, Photo: Sportsfile
Leinster's Will Connor's has been ruled out for for eight to 10 weeks after sustaining a knee ligament injury against Cardiff. The flanker was replaced after half an hour of the defeat in the Welsh capital.
The Leinster Rugby coaching team have issued a further injury update ahead of this weekend's URC clash with Edinburgh Rugby at the RDS Arena (KO 6pm - LIVE on TG4 and Premier Sports). There is positive news for Dave Kearney who has returned to full training having recovered from a back injury.
Josh Murphy has also recovered from a chest injury picked up against Bath Rugby and will be available for selection this week.
Joe McCarthy, a debutant in the defeat against Cardiff, sustained an injury to his shoulder in that game and will be monitored in training this week before a final decision is made.
However, no further updates have been released on James Lowe (hamstring), Dan Leavy (wrist), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Michael Milne (calf).
Tommy Cunningham, 5th Class teacher, Rosa Terrassa, Spanish teacher and Simone Doyle, 5th Class teacher. Pic: KTETNS
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.