Positives but it's time to start winning: Kildare manager David Herity

A very disappointed Kildare manager, David Herity, highlighted the two black cards that were handed out to Kildare at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, in round 2 of the Allianz Hurling League (Division 2A) on Sunday afternoon.

“The two black cards were killers just before half time. We were up by six points or so playing with the aid of that strong breeze but then they got that goal before the break and we ended up going in at half time leading by just a single point.”

However, added the Kilkenny man, “the margin of defeat was probably the most disappointing aspect of the entire game, anyone looking at that game would agree no way was that margin of victory a fair reflection of how the game unfolded.”

As the game reached the 52 minute Kildare led 2-13 to 2-8 after David Qualter had found the Kerry net but from there on everything seemed to go against Kildare.

“There was a gale-force breeze there and while you have to take that into consideration, really we should have been more ahead at the break but having said that I do believe up to the second black card there was nothing in it and that black card, I have to say, was very harsh; we had three or four lads back there defending against just one Kerry player but the referee awarded Kerry the penalty while also giving Sean Christanseen the black card but look, really, at this stage and at this level you have to go for the full 70, 75 minutes, you have to make sure you go as long as you possibly can and make sure you don't just roll over, just look at the Kerry lads today; they have been playing at this level for what ever at this stage and they make sure they finish off a game just like they did today, but from out point of view that final ten minutes of so from our lads was just so very disappointing.”

On a positive manager Herity said he was very happy with his team's display at the start of the second half, despite playing into a very strong wind and I felt we were very impressive in that period, the scores we got at that stage, things were going extremely well, then we unfortunately lost James (Burke) to concussion and that was a massive loss, but it certainly focuses the mind we need to get two massive wins from our last three games, starting with Down away in two weeks time and then to big home games against Carlow and Westmeath; massive games for us.

“This is a very tough division but a division we went to play in and we will just now have to go on and get something from these upcoming games.”

The manager added that he felt Kildare had their opportunities, two goal chances in particular in the second half, adding, “really you have to be taking these type of goal chances when they are made at his level but this was probably the first time this year we have had the chance to have our proper team together, we have not had that up to now, it is back to July last year since we have had, more or less, our full team together but it was great to have Simon (Leacy), Jack (Sheridan), Brian (Byrne), Kevin (Aherne), James (Burke) and all the Naas lads back after their brilliant run and victory in the All-Ireland final just a week ago and remember we still have a lot more lads to come back into to us that will definitely strengthen up the squad again for us; and we will hopefully have a few more of those lads back before we take on Down in two weeks time.”

The manager added that while disappointed, there are positives to be taken, but really at this level we need a full panel, everyone available to be there to get the victories over the next three games that we need to survive and I have to say we are fully confident we can do that; the lads will learn a huge amount from today, as they did from the Meath game but really having said that it is also time to stop learning and start winning as well though.”