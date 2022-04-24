Kildare GAA: Raheens and Athy remain on top

Raheens and Athy retain their positions at the top of the table in the EMS Copiers SFL (Division 1), both recorded good wins against Celbridge and Clane respecitvely.
Naas are the only side to have a 100 per cent record, winning their four opening games, with one game, v Confey, postponed.
On Saturday the county champions had way too much power for Carbury.
SFL Division 1, Round 5
Raheens 2-11 Celbridge 0-11
Moorefield 0-15 St Laurence's 1-4
Athy 1-14 Clane 0-9
Naas 3-22 Carbury 0-7
Eadestown 0-10 Confey 1-13
Sarsfields 1-11 Castledermot 3-4.
SFL Division 2, Round 5
Johnstownbridge 3-18 Ballymore Eustace 0-12
Kilcock 2-8 Clogherinkoe 2-11
Kilcullen 1-12 Leixlip 1-6
Maynooth 4-11 Round Towers 1-5
SFL Division 3, Round 5
Caragh 1-2 St Kevin's 0-16
Suncroft 2-10 Rathangan 0-16
Allenwood 0-14 Kill 2-6
Ellistown 0-9 Sallins 0-13.
SFL Division 4, Round 5
Milltown 2-22 Athgarvan 1-3
Rathcoffey 1-8 Straffan 0-16
Kildangan -P- Cappagh
Grange' 3-13 Robertstown 3-13.
