30 Apr 2022

Kildare name changed side for clash with Louth

Beirne and McLoughlin named on starting XV

Kildare v Louth

Kevin Feely named at midfield for the clash against Louth on Sunday

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

30 Apr 2022 10:22 AM

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Glenn Ryan and his management team have named their side for Sunday's Leinster SFC quarter-final against Louth in Tullamore (4 pm).

The side shows a number of changes in personnel from the side that lost to Mayo in the last game in the Allianz Football League.

Starting for the first time under the Glenn Ryan management are Alex Beirne and Brian McLoughlin; Mark Donnellan gets the nod in goals, Kevin Flynn reverts to wing-back; Kevin Callaghan starts at midfield, while up front Alex Beirne will wear the no. 10 shirt, while Brian McLoughlin wears no. 13.

KILDARE v Louth:

Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, James Murray, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Kevin O'Callaghan; Alex Beirne, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Brian McLoughlin, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland.

Local News

