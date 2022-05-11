Kildare minor teamed named for Leinster semi-final

Kildare Ben Ryan, seen here in action against Offaly is named at full back for this evening's Leinster MFC semi-final v Wicklow
Kildare minor manager, Niall Cronin, and his selectors have named their side for this evening's Leinster MFC semi-final, against Wicklow, which throws in at 7 pm at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this evening (Wednesday May 11).
The team reads as follows:
KILDARE v Wicklow: Fintan Quinn (Naas); Jamie McGuirk (Naas), Ben Ryan (Round Towers), Eoin Lawlor (Naas); Joey Cunningham (Allenwood), James Harris cpt (Castlemitchell), Tom Kelly (Naas); Cormac O'Sullivan (Celbridge), Cian O'Reilly (Raheens); Ben Loackman (Sarsfields); Ryan Rainey (Johnstownbridge), Killian Browne (Celbridge); Joe Hanamy (St Laurence's), Ryan Sinkey (Naas), Eoin Cully (Carbury).
