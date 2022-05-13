Search

13 May 2022

Kildare unchanged for U20 All-Ireland final clash with Tyrone

Carrock-on-Shannon for U20 decider

Kildare U20 team

James McGrath named at centre half back for Saturday's U20 All-Ireland final

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

13 May 2022 11:01 AM

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Kildare manager, Brian Flanagan and his management team, have named an unchanged side from the starting team that defeated Sligo in the U20 semi-final for Saturday's All-Ireland decider in Carrick-on-Shannon which throws-in at 5 pm.

KILDARE v Tyrone (U20 All-Ireland final):

Cormac Barker (Kilcullen); Harry O'Neill (Clane), Dean O'Donoghue (Celbridge), Mark Maguire (Naas); Tommy Gill (Carbury), James McGrath (Athy), Ryan Burke (Caragh); Brendan Gibbons (Kilcock), Luke Killian (Sallins); Niall O'Regan (Celbridge), Daniel Lynam (Caragh), Shane Farrell (Kilcock); Aaron Browne (Celbridge), Adam Fanning (Clane), Eoin Bagnall (Allenwood). 

Remaining panel: Cian Burke Clane; Tomas Von Engelbrecten Johnstownbridge; Jack McKevitt Naas; Tom Martin Suncroft; Cian Shanahan Clane; Aedan Boyle Clogherinkoe; Adam Conneely Two Mile House; Darragh Swords Caragh; James Dalton Sallins; Callum Bolton Sarsfields; Jack Quinn Leixlip; Eoin Meehan Moorefield; Shane Flynn Johnstownbridge; Michael Spillane Athy; Cormac Vizzard Clane; Ciaran O'Brien Kilcullen; Neil Aherne Naas; Jack Mulligan Cappagh; Luke Gorman St. Laurences; Oisin O'Sullivan Clane.

