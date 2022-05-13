Kildare unchanged for U20 All-Ireland final clash with Tyrone

James McGrath named at centre half back for Saturday's U20 All-Ireland final
Kildare manager, Brian Flanagan and his management team, have named an unchanged side from the starting team that defeated Sligo in the U20 semi-final for Saturday's All-Ireland decider in Carrick-on-Shannon which throws-in at 5 pm.
KILDARE v Tyrone (U20 All-Ireland final):
Cormac Barker (Kilcullen); Harry O'Neill (Clane), Dean O'Donoghue (Celbridge), Mark Maguire (Naas); Tommy Gill (Carbury), James McGrath (Athy), Ryan Burke (Caragh); Brendan Gibbons (Kilcock), Luke Killian (Sallins); Niall O'Regan (Celbridge), Daniel Lynam (Caragh), Shane Farrell (Kilcock); Aaron Browne (Celbridge), Adam Fanning (Clane), Eoin Bagnall (Allenwood).
Remaining panel: Cian Burke Clane; Tomas Von Engelbrecten Johnstownbridge; Jack McKevitt Naas; Tom Martin Suncroft; Cian Shanahan Clane; Aedan Boyle Clogherinkoe; Adam Conneely Two Mile House; Darragh Swords Caragh; James Dalton Sallins; Callum Bolton Sarsfields; Jack Quinn Leixlip; Eoin Meehan Moorefield; Shane Flynn Johnstownbridge; Michael Spillane Athy; Cormac Vizzard Clane; Ciaran O'Brien Kilcullen; Neil Aherne Naas; Jack Mulligan Cappagh; Luke Gorman St. Laurences; Oisin O'Sullivan Clane.
