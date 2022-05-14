Kildare SFL: Naas suffer first defeat

Naas suffered their first defeat of the 2022 SFL, surprisingly goind down to struggling St Laurence's by all of eight points, while Carbury got a much-needed win over fellow strugglers Castledermot.
Full results of Friday evening results:
SFL Division 1 Rd 7
Sarsfields 3-15 Celbridge 0-10
Carbury 2-11 Castledermot 1-9
Moorefield 0-13 Clane 1-10
St Laurence's 3-12 Naas 1-10
Athy 2-11 Confey 1-9
Raheens 3-13 Eadestown 3-9.
SFL Division 2, Rd 8
Johnstownbridge 2-11 Two Mile House 0-8
Leixlip 1-11 Maynooth 1-9
Round Towers 0-11 Kilcullen 1-10
Ballymore 1-11 Kilcock 1-15
Monastereven 0-11 Clogherinkoe 1-13.
SFL Division 3 Rd 8
Sallins 3-12 Caragh 2-10
St Kevin's 3-14 Ellistown 1-12
Rathangan 2-15 Ballyteague 2-15.
SFL Division 4, Rd 8
Rathcoffey 1-4 Milltown 2-13
Castlemitchell 1-6 Grangenolvan 0-15
Ballykelly 1-16 Rheban 1-9
Ardclough 0-10 Cappagh 3-18
Robertstown 2-16 Athgarvan 2-4
