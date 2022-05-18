Leinster MFC final: Dublin pull clear of Kildare with two second half goals

yan Sinkey of Kildare in action against Nathan Fitzgerald of Dublin during the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship Final
Dublin were crownend Leinster Minor football champions in Portlaoise this evening, with a well desereved win over a very disappointing Kildare side.
Playing against a strong wind in the opening Kildare looked to be in prime position leading by a point, 0-5 to 0-4.
However on the resumption it was the boys in blue who took control and a goal from Ryan Mitchell in 35 minute set up Dublin who went on to dominate with Kildare never putting Dublin under any real prelssure.
Despite the defeat, Kildare are still in the competition and now advance to the All-Ireland quarter-final, Dublin going straight to the semi-final.
Final score: Dublin 2-10 Kildare 0-8.
Scorers: Dublin, Joe Quigley 0-3 (1 free), Luke Boyle 1-1, Ryan Mitchell 1-0, Paul Reynolds Hand 0-3 (2 frees), Clide Burke 0-2, Charlie McMuerrow 0-1.
Kildare, Killian Browne 0-7 (5 frees, ,45), Joey Cunningham 0-1.
DUBLIN: David Leonard; Emmet Brady, Daniel McCarthy, Ryan Mitchell; James Brady, David Lucey, Tim Deering; Dylan Clark, Nathan Fitzgerald; Paul Reynolds Hand, Jamie McCarville, Luke O'Boyle; Joe Quigley, Ciaran Donovan, David Mulqueen. Subs: Charlie McMorrow for Naethan Fitzgerald (half time); Clyde Burke for Jamie McCarville (half time); Jamie Smith for James Brady (48 minutes); Coanl Ó Riann for Joe Quigley (59 minutes); Shane Mullarkey for Daavid Mulqueen (62 minutes).
KILDARE: Fintan Quinn (Naas); Niall Cramer (Raheens), Eoin Lawlor (Naas), Ben Ryan (Round Towers); Jamie McGuirk (Naas), James Harris cpt (Castlemitchell), Joey Cunningham (Allenwood); Ryan Sinkey (Naas), Ryan Rainey (Johnstownbridge); Eoin Cully (Carbury), Ben Loakman (Sarsfields), Cian O'Reilly (Raheens); TJ Nolan (St. Laurence's), Killian Browne (Celbridge), Tom Kelly (Naas). Subs: Cillian Geraghty (Maynooth) for Ben Loakman (41minutes); Conor Kelly (Athy) for Cian O'Reilly (46 minutes): DJ Perival (Roberstown) for TJ Nolan (52 minutes); Evan O 'Briain (Naas) for Joey Cunniingham (58 minutes); Joe Hanamy (St Laurence's) for Eoin Culy (59 minutes).
REFEREE: Patrick Coyle, Meath.
yan Sinkey of Kildare in action against Nathan Fitzgerald of Dublin during the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship Final
Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly’s tweet included a video about the Cabinet decision to support the relocation of the National Maternity Hospital received hundreds of retweets. Pic: Twitter
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.