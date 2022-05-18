Search

18 May 2022

Leinster MFC final: Dublin pull clear of Kildare with two second half goals

Kildare out-played despite playing with the wind in the second half

Minor Kildare v Dublin

yan Sinkey of Kildare in action against Nathan Fitzgerald of Dublin during the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship Final

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

18 May 2022 10:03 PM

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Dublin were crownend Leinster Minor football champions in Portlaoise this evening, with a well desereved win over a very disappointing Kildare side.

Playing against a strong wind in the opening Kildare looked to be in prime position leading by a point, 0-5 to 0-4.

However on the resumption it was the boys in blue who took control and a goal from Ryan Mitchell in 35 minute set up Dublin who went on to dominate with Kildare never putting Dublin under any real prelssure.

Despite the defeat, Kildare are still in the competition and now advance to the All-Ireland quarter-final, Dublin going straight to the semi-final.

Final score: Dublin 2-10 Kildare 0-8.

Scorers: Dublin, Joe Quigley 0-3 (1 free), Luke Boyle 1-1, Ryan Mitchell 1-0, Paul Reynolds Hand 0-3 (2 frees), Clide Burke 0-2, Charlie McMuerrow 0-1.

Kildare, Killian Browne 0-7 (5 frees, ,45), Joey Cunningham 0-1.

DUBLIN: David Leonard; Emmet Brady, Daniel McCarthy, Ryan Mitchell; James Brady, David Lucey, Tim Deering; Dylan Clark, Nathan Fitzgerald; Paul Reynolds Hand, Jamie McCarville, Luke O'Boyle; Joe Quigley, Ciaran Donovan, David Mulqueen. Subs: Charlie McMorrow for Naethan Fitzgerald (half time); Clyde Burke for Jamie McCarville (half time); Jamie Smith for James Brady (48 minutes); Coanl Ó Riann for Joe Quigley (59 minutes); Shane Mullarkey for Daavid Mulqueen (62 minutes).


KILDARE: Fintan Quinn (Naas); Niall Cramer (Raheens), Eoin Lawlor (Naas), Ben Ryan (Round Towers); Jamie McGuirk (Naas), James Harris cpt (Castlemitchell), Joey Cunningham (Allenwood); Ryan Sinkey (Naas), Ryan Rainey (Johnstownbridge); Eoin Cully (Carbury), Ben Loakman (Sarsfields), Cian O'Reilly (Raheens); TJ Nolan (St. Laurence's), Killian Browne (Celbridge), Tom Kelly (Naas). Subs: Cillian Geraghty (Maynooth) for Ben Loakman (41minutes); Conor Kelly (Athy) for Cian O'Reilly (46 minutes): DJ Perival (Roberstown) for TJ Nolan (52 minutes); Evan O 'Briain (Naas) for Joey Cunniingham (58 minutes); Joe Hanamy (St Laurence's) for Eoin Culy (59 minutes).


REFEREE: Patrick Coyle, Meath.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media