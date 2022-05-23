Leinster give squad update ahead of Champions Cup final

The Leinster Rugby coaching team have given a squad injury update ahead of Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup final against La Rochelle at Stade Velodrome. Kick-off is 4.45pm Irish time/5.45pm local and the game is live on BT Sport, Channel 4 and Virgin Media.

Head coach Leo Cullen welcomed Jordan Larmour (hip) back from injury against Munster on Saturday and the full-back came through that game with no issues.

In the same game, Ciarán Frawley was removed for a Head Injury Assessment, which he passed, but he did not return to play due to a facial injury which will be further assessed this week.

Cormac Foley, a try scorer on his first home start against Munster, picked up a shoulder injury and will be further assessed this week. Hooker Rónan Kelleher will return to training this week having passed the graduated return to play protocols.

All of Tadhg Furlong (ankle), James Lowe (shin) and Nick McCarthy (shoulder) will increase their training load this week and will be continually assessed ahead of Saturday.

There are no further updates on:

Tommy O’Brien (knee), James Tracy (neck), Dave Kearney (hamstring) and Will Connors (knee)