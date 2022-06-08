Irish Derby winner inducted into Kildare Derby Festival Hall of Fame

Steve Cauthen and his family at the Old Vic commemorative plaque in Kildare Town, Photo by Tony Gavin
The former Irish and French Derby winning horse Old Vic is the latest recipient of the Kildare Derby Festival’s Hall of Fame award. The jockey who rode the famous horse to these victories, the multiple US and European classic winning rider from the USA, Steve Cauthen was on hand to receive the award at the Curragh Racecourse.
Cauthen was also back in the Curragh as he also helped launch the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. Previous recipients of the Kildare Derby Festival’s Hall of Fame were Christy Roche, Sinndar and now Old Vic is the latest to receive the honour.
The honour recognises the fact that Old Vic’s owner Sheikh Mohammed donated the 1989 Irish Derby prizemoney to the Curragh Racecourse and this was used to start what is now one of the best all weather gallops in the world which is named after the great horse ridden by Steve Cauthen who himself won an Irish Derby and two Irish Oaks at Ireland’s racing headquarters.
A Kildare supporter at the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Mayo and Kildare at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.