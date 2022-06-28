Search

28 Jun 2022

This week's Kildare GAA fixtures

This week's Kildare GAA fixtures

This week's Kildare GAA fixtures

28 Jun 2022 1:50 PM

Tuesday June 28

2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1 (all games to start at same time 8 pm)

Sarsfields V Athy, Referee: Paddy McDermott

Moorefield V Raheens, Referee:Conor Daly

Carbury V Eadestown, Referee: PJ Cummins

Clane V Naas, Referee: Killian Jones

Castledermot V Celbridge, Referee: Billy O Connell;

St. Laurence's V Confey, Referee: Niall Colgan

2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 2

Ballymore Eustace V Clogherinkoe 19:45, Jack O'Connell; Monasterevan V Round Towers 20:00, Alan Archbold; Kilcock V Johnstownbridge 20:00, Paul Donnelly; Kilcullen V Maynooth 20:00, A Lagrue.
2022

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 3

Sallins V Rathangan 20:00, Matthew Redmond

Nurney V Suncroft 20:00, Henry Barrett

Caragh V Ellistown 20:00, Colm Kearney.

2022 Minor Hurling League Division 1

Éire Óg Corra Choill V Naas 18:45, Raymond Kelly

Celbridge V Maynooth 18:45, John McLoughlin.

2022 Minor Hurling League Division 2: St. Columba’s V Wolfe Tones 18:45, Tim O'Sullivan.
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 3 Section 1: St. Laurence's V Moorefield 18:45, Dermot Clancy.
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 3 Section 2: Coill Dubh V Kilcock 18:45, Liam Dolan.
2022 Div. 6 Reserve Football League Semi-Final: Celbridge V Sarsfields 20:00, Fergus Devereux.

Wednesday June 29

2022 Reserve Football League Division 2 Final: at Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Leixlip V Raheens 19:30, Jack O Connell (Winner on the day).

2022 Minor Hurling League Division 1: Éire Óg Corra Choill V Naas 18:45, Raymond Kelly.

Thursday June 30
2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 2: At Athy, Castlemitchell V Rheban 20:15, Fergal Barry.
2022 UPMC Intermediate Hurling Championship: Broadford V Ardclough 19:30, Michael Behan; Coill Dubh V Maynooth 19:30, Dermot Clancy.

Friday July 1

2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division: St Kevin's V Rathangan 19:30, Alan Lagrue.
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 3 Section 2: Kilcock V Cappagh 19.30, Thomas Smyth

Saturday July 2

Regional Feile Taking place in Venues throughout the County.

2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 1
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Straffan V Robertstown 20:00, Referee: TBC

2022 UPMC Senior B Hurling Championship:
At EOCC Donore, Naas V Celbridge 18:00, Referee: TBC

2022 UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Round at St Conleth's Park Newbridge, Ardclough V Maynooth 15:00, Referee: Matthew Redmond (Winner on the da Clane V Confey 16:45, Referee: Alan Lagrue (Winner on the day).

2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 1

At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Grangenolvin V Kill 18:30, Ken Doyle
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 2: Broadford V St. Columba’s 19:00, Referee: John McLoughlin

Sunday July 3

2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1 Semi Finals
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Team 1 v Team 4 15:00, Referee: TBC (Winner on the day); Team 2 V Team 3 17:00, Referee: TBC (Winner on the day);

2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 2: All games to take place at same time 12 noon, Clogherinkoe V Two Mile House; Kilcullen V Kilcock; Round Towers V Ballymore Eustace; J't'bridge V Leixlip.

2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 3: All games 12 noon, Rathangan V AllenwoodSt Kevin's V Sallins; Caragh V Nurney; Ballyteague V Suncroft.

2022 Minor Hurling League Division 1: Naas V Celbridge 12:00.

2022 Minor Hurling League Division 2: Wolfe Tones V Ardclough 12:00.

2022 Minor Hurling League Division 3 Section 1: Moorefield V Two Mile House 12:00.

2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 2
At Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Cappagh V Athgarvan 13:30.

2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 1
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Rathcoffey V Ballykelly 15:00

Tuesday July 5

2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 2: At Manguard Plus Pitch 1, Ardclough V Kildangan 19:30.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 1A: Balyna V Kilcock 18:45; Naas V Celbridge 18:45.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 1B: Athy V Sarsfields 18:45; Maynooth V Raheens 18:45.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 2A: Carbury V Clane 18:45; Eadestown V Leixlip 18:45.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 2B: O'Tooles V St. Laurence's 18:45; Milltown V Round Towers 18:45.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 3A: Newtown Gaels V Kilcullen 18:45; Confey V Sallins 18:45.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 3B: Castlemitchell V Moorefield 18:45; Rathangan V Oliver Plunkett's 18:45.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 4A: Kill V Maynooth 18:45
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 4B: Aylmer Gaels V St Edwards 18:45, Referee: TBC
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 5: Cappagh V Athgarvan 18:45.

