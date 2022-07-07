This weekend's Kildare GAA fixtures
Thursday July 7
2022 UPMC Intermediate Hurling Championship: Maynooth V St. Laurence's 19:30, Killian Jones; Ardclough V Coill Dubh 19:30, Jason Corcoran; Naas V Broadford 19:30, Raymond Kelly.
2022 UPMC Junior Hurling Championship Group A: Cappagh V Clane 19:30, Fergus Devereux.
2022 UPMC Junior Hurling Championship Group B: Naas V Éire Óg Corra Choill 19:30, Conor Daly; Ros Glas V Leixlip 19:30, Owen Murphy.
Friday July 8
2022 UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Group A: at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Clane V Naas 19:30, Fergus Devereux.
2022 UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Group B: at Kilcock, Leixlip V Confey 19:30, Raymond Kelly.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 2A: Carbury V Clane 19:00, Keenan Jacob.
2022 UPMC Senior B Hurling Championship: at TBC, Moorefield V Sarsfields 19.30 Seamie Doyle.
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div. 3 Final: at Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Allenwood V Sallins 20:00, Matthew Redmond.
Saturday July 9
2022 UPMC Senior B Hurling Championship: at Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Celbridge V Kilcock 12:00, Eamonn Kelly; Éire Óg Corra Choill V Naas 13:30, Billy O'Connell
Sunday July 10
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div. 1 Final: at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Naas V Athy 13:00, Referee: Henry Barrett (ET and Winner on the Day, if required).
2022 UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Group A: at Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Coill Dubh V Maynooth 18:30, Brian Kearney.
2022 UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Group B: at Naas, Celbridge V Ardclough 18:30, Conor Daly.
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 3 Section 1: Moorefield V Two Mile House 12:00, Owen Murphy.
