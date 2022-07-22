Search

22 Jul 2022

Kildare GAA: Celbridge shock Sarsfields

Clane edge it over Raheens

Kildare GAA: Friday night results

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

22 Jul 2022 10:03 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

A goal from Kevin Flynn in the 58 minute saw Celbridge get the better of Sarsfields in this evening's SFC Group B. It was a game Sarsfields led for most of the time, led by four points with 20 minutes to go but paid the penalty for not putting their opponents away.

Celbridge had eight different scorers and while they looking in trouble until that Flynn goal, they never gave up against a Sarsfields side that will be very disappoionted with this result.

Clane recorded a one point win over Raheens in Hawkfield. The Caragh led early with two first half goals but Clane came storming back in the second clinching it late on.

Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC, Group B, Round 1

Raheens 2-13 Clane 1-17;

Celbridge 0-1-11 Sarsfields 0-12.

The Auld Shebeen Pub Athy IFC, Group D, Round 1

Monasterevin 0-00 Suncroft 0-00.

