Kildare GAA: Maynooth shock Celbridge in SHC as Naas cruise to decider

Maynooth Cathal McCabe sends his strike clear as Celbridge Sam White tries to hook in the UPMC SHC semi-final
Maynooth caused a big shock in the SHC semi-final, deservedly getting the better of Celbridge at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon.
Trailing by two at the interval, the Maynooth hunger and tenacity got them over the line in a very exciting last five minutes.
Meanwhile champions Naas had little difficulty in disposing of the Clane challenge to book their place in the final as they bid to make it three title in a row
In the Intermediate Hurling final, Broadford got the better of Maynooth and will now move up to the SHC 'B' come 2023.
In the Junior Hurling final Éire Corra Choill defeated Wolfe Tones to take the title
SUNDAY'S RESULTS:
UPMC SHC semi-final
Maynooth 0-17 Celbridge 0-15;
Naas 3-20 Clane 0-12.
UPMC INTERMEDIATE HURLING FINAL
Éire Óg Corrachoill 3-9 Wolfe Tones 1-9.
UPMC INTERMEDIATE HURLING FINAL
Broadford 0-00 Maynooth 0-00.
