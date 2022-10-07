Kildare rugby: Former international Sean O'Brien signs for Naas

19 September 2022: Contact skills coach Sean O'Brien during a Leinster Rugby squad training session at UCD. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Former top international Sean O'Brien has signed a two year contract to play with AIL side Naas following his retirement from the international scene last June.
Presently contact skills coach with Leinster, the front row forward played professionally for all of 14 years, including 11 years with Leinster and three seasons with London Irish.
The Tullow man had hoped to join his home club in Carlow but rules state a professional player cannot play junior rugby for at least two years after playing at the top level.
It is a major coup for Naas, and head coach Johne Murphy, who opened their Energia All-Ireland League Division 1B campaign just last weekend, going under to Old Wesley.
O'Brien, 35, was capped 56 times for Ireland and was European Player of the year in 2011, and played 126 times for Leinster, winning five league titles and four Champions Cups.
Naas are back in action at Forenoughts this Saturday when they entertain Highfield (2.30) but with Leinster playing Sharks the same day in the United Championship (5.05) it is likely the Naas fans will not see their new man in action until the following week at the earliest.
