Dunlavin artist to exhibit in Dublin

One of the works by Nigel John Cullen
Dunlavin artist Nigel John Cullen is exhibiting his work in Dublin through the Sheltered Charity Through The Arts organisation which was founded by John Brooks in 2019 to support artists and charities.
Nigel’s Behind The Mask show at The Ireland Institute from July 22 to July 28 will raise funds for the Fr Peter McVerry Trust. The event is curated by Tony Strickland.
Nigel has been painting since the age of four while learning from his father.
Nigel gets his inspiration from nature and all his work depict an aspect of the natural environment.
He is versatile using multiple mediums including watercolours, oil, acrylic and charcoal.
