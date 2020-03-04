WATCH VIDEO: William and Kate make vegetable soup after popping into Londis in Prosperous

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, made a surprise stop-off in the Londis shop in Prosperous on their way to an official engagement at a local residential facility run by charity Extern.

The royal couple smiled and waved at the cheering crowds as they left their Range Rover vehicle and disappeared inside the convenience store for a few minutes.

They bought vegetables as ingredients for the soup they later helped make in a kitchen at Savannah House.

The area outside the Londis shop had been cordoned off by gardaí since earlier this morning but locals had no idea William and Kate would be surprise celebrity customers.

Video by Paula Campbell