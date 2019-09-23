Little Way Cancer Support Centre, Clane launches calendar 2020

Photos Aishling Conway

Little Way Cancer Support Centre launched their 2020 calendar on Tuesday last, September 17. At least €80,000 annually is what it costs to run the support services at Little Way Cancer Support Centre in Clane, says director Evelyn McKee.

The centre in Clane supports communities and families across the county who are dealing with sickness, or sadly, in some cases, terminal illness or bereavement.

“Little Way owns the premises which were purchased in 2017 but with no government funding whatsoever, we run the services here entirely on donations and from fundraising,” she said. "The calendar costs only €5 each but we need to start selling them fast to gather up funding. We are extremely grateful to all who fundraise for Little Way, our volunteers and supporters, thank you so much. Please feel free to drop in and pick up a calendar, every €5 helps!"

She noted: “No volunteer here is receiving a salary, neither do the seven directors, it’s all totally unpaid work. The centre is open on weekdays from 10am-2pm. It breaks my heart not be able to open for the full afternoon but we just don’t have the resources.

It is 16 years since the support centre first opened, and the demand for their services is ever growing. “In the last few weeks alone,” said Evelyn, “we’ve had at least 10 new clients through the door, men and women.

The centre supports people living with cancer and many return after their successful surgery and treatment.

"Unfortunately, we also support people who are terminally ill and for couples, the spouse or carer really appreciate our help too. We offer support too for those dealing with bereavement.”

Little Way Cancer Support Centre offers one to one counselling services, along with complementary therapies, along with a drop in centre from 10am-2pm for anyone “who just needs a sympathetic ear or a little chat”, said Evelyn.

Do drop into the centre located at 2-3 The Village Centre, Clane, open from 10am-2pm on weekdays and pick up a calendar to support their work.