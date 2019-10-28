GALLERY: Pat Tinsley captures the excitement as Sarsfields claim the SFC title

Moorefield 2-9 Sarsfields 2-15

It was Round 2 and who could have predicted that the 'underdogs', Sarsfields who grasped a last minute point to equalise the previous week, would run out as Kildare senior champions with a six point margin over arch rivals, Moorefield.

But that's the beauty of sport, the probabilities and possibilities when the parish bragging rights are at stake...

Unbiased, photographer Pat Tinsley claims always to be a Newbridge man first and foremost, albeit seven of the Tinsley clan were supporting the Sash at yesterday's replay final.

Here Pat captures the aspirational mood of Moorefield and Sarsfield fans before the final whistle sounded and Sarsfields GAA were crowned the Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championships 2019.

And what an achievement for manager Davy Burke to end his season on, before he heads to the garden county to take over the reins.

Moorefield will recover and no doubt, will soon be planning their strategy to avenge yesterday's loss.

But for now, the Sash celebrations have only begun!

