South East 'super mum' is Thursday's Best Dressed Lady at Punchestown

The Bollinger Best Dressed Lady Competition winner on Day three of the Punchestown Festival was Julie Caulfield from Kilmore Quay, Co. Wexford. The new mum wowed the Bollinger Style Council just 10 weeks after she welcomed baby Sorcha into the world.

Wearing a stunning emerald green and black two piece suit that she designed herself and teamed with an obi black belt and gorgeous hat by Caithriona King Designs. The classic, elegant, and tailored look was finished with a black Channel bag complete with gold hardware and Steve Madden heels ensuring head to toe glamour.

The Bollinger Best Dressed Style Council led by Michelle O’Sullivan of Bollinger International and stylist Marietta Doran were blown away by her very channelesque look. Julie is now fast tracked into tomorrow’s final of the competition where she will join Tuesday’s winner Dee Ahearn and yesterday’s winner Oniesa Owens. They will join five more stylish ladies selected from the crowd by the style council as ladies go peep toe to kitten heel for the much coveted title of the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady at Punchestown for 2022.

The winner will win a VIP trip for two to the Bollinger Estate in France complete with chauffeur driven transfers, Michellin star dining and five star luxury accommodation and a year’s supply of Bollinger Champagne.

All finalists receive a Bollinger goodie bag compromising of a bottle of delicious Bollinger Champagne and a Bollinger compact mirror, Bellamianta luxury tan, Declaré skincare, AYU make up, Kotanical essential oils and Punchestown race tickets.