Family fun activities at Naas Races on Bank Holiday Monday

Naas Racecourse is all set for a fab family fun race day at Naas Racecourse this afternoon for bank holiday racing and family day. Family entertainment - all free - for children of all ages includes face painting, bouncing castles, magician, pony rides and the petting farm will have a mixture of farm animals including ducks, goats, pigs, lambs and donkeys for all the kids to pet and feed.

There's also the onsite free of charge creche, Inspire Child Development Centre, which will be open today.

With 7 races scheduled on the day, the Kildare Post is delighted to sponsor the Kildare Post Maiden at 4.05pm. First race is off at 2.05 with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden, and the last race off at 5.05 with the Naas Racecourse Nursery of Champions Fillies Maiden.

Last Wednesday's racing and live music with the Kilkennys went down a treat with racegoers who stayed the course to enjoy a few hours of live, toe-tapping, hand clapping entertainment.

Traditionally a great day out for all the family with lots of games planned to keep the children entertained, while parents enjoy a family day at the races. On the day, 8 mascots will line up for the Paddy Power League of Ireland Mascot Race on the track at 3.50pm.

Eamonn McEvoy, General Manager of Naas Racecourse said: “We are really looking forward to our Family Fun Day on Bank Holiday Monday. We have plenty of FREE Family Fun activities to keep the kids entertained and this year we are delighted to host the Paddy Power League of Ireland Mascot Race. Our online Family admission ticket is just €20 when you purchase online in advance of the day.”

The gates open from 12.40pm with the first race going to post at 2.05pm. All family entertainment kicks off from 1.30pm until 4pm and the Paddy Power League of Ireland Mascot Race is at 3.50pm. Family Admission (2 Adults with children) is just €20 when you pre purchase online, OAP admission is €9 and includes free tea/coffee while U-18’s/Students are free (valid I.D. card required).