Spate of burglaries reported in Donadea area

Kildare Gardai are investigating a series of burglaries reported in the Donadea area in recent days, with homes being targeted by thieves.

The first incident occurred in the Painstown area of Donadea on Wednesday, 7 August. It is understood that a home was burgled between the hours of 9pm on Wednesday and 7.55am Thursday, 8 August.

Meanwhile, a second home was burgled on Thursday 8 August in Derryvarogue in Donadea. It is understood that the burglary occurred between 8.30pm on Thursday night and 7.30am on Friday, 9 August.

A home was also burgled in the Lower Hodgestown area during the night of Friday, 9 August.

Anyone with information in relation to these incidents can contact Kilcock Garda Station on 01 675 7390 or Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300.