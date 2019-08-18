Community pool for West Wicklow finally confirmed

Community Pool for West Wicklow, a committee formed to fundraise and lobby for a pool for the West Wicklow area hosted a great event yesterday in Russborough House.

Whilst the purpose was to highlight the need for a swimming pool, West Wicklow MD being the only district without such a facility, and to fundraise, the committee had the best news ever to announce: that Minister for Health, Simon Harris, TD, confirmed there will be a pool for West Wicklow, and committed to completing the project in two years!



"Well West Wicklow, what can we say?" wrote the committee on their Facebook page

"Thank you so so much for your support today! We had a terrific party with all of you. A big thank you to everyone who came today, East Coast FM, Water Safety Ireland and Wicklow Local Sports Partnership.

"All our sponsors and volunteers, dancers and face painters. Thank you to our local representatives who joined us, Avril Cronin, Gerry O’Neil, Edward Timmins, Patsy Glennon and Minister Harris who promised us that West Wicklow WILL get a pool in the next 2 years!!"

#poolforWestWicklow