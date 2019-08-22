TRAFFIC ALERT: Naas/Newbridge dual carriageway down to one lane in both directions to facilitate works

The Newbridge/Naas dual carriageway (R445) will be down to one lane in both directions from today, Thursday 22 August, for approximately 8 weeks between Littleconnell and Toughers Roundabout.



According to Kildare County Council, these works are necessary to facilitate the Construction of the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme by Irish Water.



Any inconvenience caused to the public is regretted.