Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, 29 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Michael Vincent BRENNAN

Kill, Kildare / Nenagh, Tipperary



Brennan (The Gables, Kill and formerly of Nenagh) - Aug 27, 2019, (suddenly), at his home, Michael Vincent, beloved husband of Alice and dear father of Jean, Brian, Vinny and Aly; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Conor, Millie, Romy, Harry, Yana and Alan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Friday to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for 2pm Service followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation. House Private Please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May He Rest in Peace”

The death has occurred of Fiach BYRNE

Kilwarden, Kill, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving wife Caitríona, children Maedhbh, Hannah and Odhran, parents Maura and Jim, sisters Aisling and Fiona, brother Ronan, mother-in-law Rose Costello, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Eadestown (eircode: W91 DR76) followed by Burial in Eadestown Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in Church.

"May He Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Tom (Tommy Joe) McDonagh

Leixlip, Kildare / Mayo



McDonagh (Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Lugdoon, Doocastle, Co. Mayo) August 25th, 2019, (Suddenly). Tom (Tommy Joe). Predeceased by his sister Lucy and brother Paurick. Sadly missed by his loving partner Liz, children Caroline, Brian, Morgan and Louise, grandchildren Amelia, Beth and Zach, brothers Bernard and Noel, sisters Pearl, Breda and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Wednesday afternoon (28th August) from 1.00pm prior to removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Wednesday evening arriving at 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning (29th August) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial on Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Donal MOYNIHAN

Celbridge, Kildare / Inchicore, Dublin / Carrigtwohill, Cork



Moynihan (Celbridge and formerly of Inchicore and Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork) – Aug 26, 2019, (peacefully), after a long illness, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Donal, beloved husband of Teresa and dear father of Deirdre, Fiona, Denise and Moyra; Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, honorary sons Alan and Ricky, brothers Conor, Sean and Pat, sisters Eileen, Nora and Bríd, sons-in-law Philip, Declan, Pete and Leon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Oisín, Mei Ling, Gráinne, Fionn, Kai, Mariska and Amelia, great-grandchildren Shea and River, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to St Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Trócaire or Concern Worldwide. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Celbridge Ph: 01 455 5121.

“May He Rest In Peace”