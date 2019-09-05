Naas takeaway business hiring new Head Chef

A Head Chef is being hired by New Peony Chinese Takeaway in Naas, Co Kildare.

The new Head Chef is required to have 5 years’ experience in Chinese and Asian cuisine.

Duties will also include innovating new dishes and constructing menus with new and existing culinary creations ensuring the variety and quality of the servings.

Employer: Yi World T/A New Peony Chinese Takeaway. Naas, Co. Kildare

Annual salary €31,000 with 39 hrs per week.

Email newpeonynaas@gmail.com. Phone:0831300535