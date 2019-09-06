Kildare County Council give go-ahead for further development at Straffan GAA

Labour's Emmet Stagg has welcomed the grant of planning permission to Straffan GAA by Kildare Co. Council on 4 September to further upgrade the Clubs facilities at their grounds at Lodge Park, Straffan.

Mr. Stagg stated that the Club is an "integral part of the Community in Straffan" and having successfully completed the All-weather Pitch Development last year the Club are now proceeding to develop the following at Lodge Park:

* A Walking Track around the periphery of the grounds with low level lighting for use of both the Club and the Local Community.

* New Hurling Wall/Skills Wall with Floodlighting and artificial surfacing.

The Club, stated Mr. Stagg, have recently sought tenders for the work and are moving forward swiftly to develop the new facilities.

In conclusion Labour's Emmet Stagg congratulated the Chairperson of the Club, John Neenan, and other Committee Members on their continued work in developing first class facilities for the Community of Straffan