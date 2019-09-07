Pat Tinsley Fundraising Night to take place on December 7 at Toughers

A second fundraising event will be held this December to support Newbridge native and well-known photographer Pat Tinsley, with local celebrities, singers, and more to make an appearance on the night!

The fundraising night will be held on Saturday, 7 December at Toughers ballroom in Newbridge and is being organised by Pat’s long-time friend David Timmons, with the night to feature a ‘who’s who’ of Newbridge entertainment with singers, musicians and a raffle all on the night.

Speaking to KildareNow, organiser David Timmons, who is also a talented musician in his own right, says that the community is determined to hep Pat in any way they can.

“The idea is a fundraising night for Pat Tinsley and on the night we’ve got a good line-up of singers and musicians from Newbridge like singer Lorraine Nolan and Newbridge Musical Society and the Gospel Choir to name a few. Initially we had hoped for 200 people to attend but now it’s looking like as many as 400 people will attend. It’s going to be a real community night and we want Pat to know that the entire community is behind him,” Mr Timmons said.

The final line-up for the night will include; MC Liam Kett, Davy Ussher, Tom Mills, Micheal Monahan, Alan Prendegast, Vicki Cahill, Sean Reddy, Mick Malone , Ray Cox, Owen C Lynch, Newbridge Gospel Choir, The Hogan sisters, Newbridge Musical Society, Leah Moran Stage School, Adrienne Donnelly, Brenda Malone Gilroy Stage Academy, Lorraine Nolan, Adam English, Leahy Family, Michelle Power, Leinster Academy Dance, Newbridge Pantomime, Community games 30th anniversary variety team, Tammy Browne, David Timmons, Matt Keane of the famous Keane family from the west of Ireland, Sean Mc Guinness Dublin city Ramblers, and 4 person opera Il Divo showband from the Canary Islands Spain.

Meanwhile David Timmons will perform his song ‘Dad’ which is dedicated to his beloved father who recently passed away. “The song is out on itunes now and on the night we’re hoping to sell the CD with proceeds going to Pat and charity,” he explained.

Tickets are expected to go on sale later this month and will cost €10, and tickets can be purchased in the Newbridge Parish Centre and the Kiosk Flower Shop.

The 'Pat Tinsley Fundraising Night' will take place in Toughers ballroom, Newbridge, from 7.30pm on Saturday, 7 December 2019.