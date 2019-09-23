'Ballymare' topiary feature gets a knock

Ballymare, a feature topiary horse installed in Ballymore Eustace earlier this year, before the village competed in the Best Kept Towns competition, appears to have taken a known on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Tyre tracks evidenced near the feature on the Ballymore to Naas Road would indicate a vehicle left the road and hit the feature which is maintained by Ballymore Eustace Tidy Towns.

"What a shame. Lucky no pedestrian was walking there at the time." said a spokesperson for the Tidy Towns.

The laurel 'fence' was similarly damaged but hopefully, the feature can be realigned.

Mary Anne Deegan, a pupil of Scoil Mhuire aptly named the feature horse 'Ballymare' and is photographed (above) with Cllr Anne Breen, Johnny Doyle, Ambassador for Kildare County Council; former Mayor of Naas, Billy Hillis; Joe Boland, Kildare County Council and members of Ballymore Tidy Towns.



