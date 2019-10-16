Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Kathleen Adams (née Cooke) - Maynooth, Kildare / Swinford, Mayo

October 14 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit. Beloved wife of the late James. Deeply regretted by her loving children Anita, James, John, Michael, Eileen, Kathleen & Patrick, sons-in-law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Maynooth Community Care Unit on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Reposing at Horkan's Funeral Home, Charlestown, Co. Mayo on Thursday from 5pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to arrive at St. James' Church, Charlestown at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilconduff Cemetery, Swinford, Co. Mayo.

Geraldine Byrne - Ashford, Wicklow / Lucan, Dublin / Leixlip

October 14 2019, peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Geraldine (Ger), beloved wife of John (Seán) Casey and dear mother of Éadaoin, Laoise and Iseult. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, brothers Joe and Gerry, sister Carol, grandchildren Eleanor and Ciara, sons-in-law Donal and Paul, Matthew, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday evening (16th October) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on Thursday morning (17th October) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by cremation at The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, Daffodil Day Appeal.

Patrick (Paddy) O'Brien - Mount Carmel, Newbridge

October 15 2019 (peacefully) in the arms of his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pat, daughters Sylvia, Janice, Edel, Melissa and Orleen, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother and sisters, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

David Andrew (Dave) Thompson - Naas

October 14 2019, beloved son of Jean and the late Ted Thompson and dear father of Alexandra, Lukas and Simone and grandfather of Sully, brother of Ivan and Neville. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchild, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Friday (October 18) at 3.30 pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium Chapel, Harold’s Cross.