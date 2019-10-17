Traffic on N7 moving again, as collision at J8 is cleared

AA Roadwatch report the N7 is busiest now northbound from J8 Johnstown to J6 Castlewarden – the earlier collision after J8 added to these delays, but it has been cleared.

Motorists in Co Wicklow, take note,gardaí are dealing with a crash on the N11 northbound after J13 Newcastle with a queue of around 2km on approach. It’s also slow again further along through Kilmacanogue to J7 Bray Sout

The M50 is very busy southbound from the M1 interchange right through to J12 Firhouse now. Northbound traffic is slow at J15 Kilternan, and again approaching J10 Ballymount and J7 Lucan.

Inbound on the N4 is busy from J4 Newcastle to the M50.