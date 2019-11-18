Calling all former pupils of St Mary's College, Naas
Fundraising table quiz this Thursday
Table quiz at McCormack's of Naas on Thursday next
St Mary’s College Past Pupils Union is calling on all former students to support a Table Quiz at Mc Cormack’s Lounge, Naas this coming week.
Thursday, November 21 at 8:30pm will see a fun and challenging table quiz take place, cost €10 per person – tables of 4.
Come along and test your knowledge and enjoy a fun night with friends, and maybe renewing a few friendships!
Raffle and prizes on the night.
All funds generated will go towards school funding for Transition Year projects at St Mary's.
