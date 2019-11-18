Calling all former pupils of St Mary's College, Naas

St Mary’s College Past Pupils Union is calling on all former students to support a Table Quiz at Mc Cormack’s Lounge, Naas this coming week.



Thursday, November 21 at 8:30pm will see a fun and challenging table quiz take place, cost €10 per person – tables of 4.

Come along and test your knowledge and enjoy a fun night with friends, and maybe renewing a few friendships!

Raffle and prizes on the night.

All funds generated will go towards school funding for Transition Year projects at St Mary's.