Cllr welcomes funding confirmed for road improvements at busy junction

Cllr Tracey O'Dwyer (Kildare Newbridge MD) welcomes confirmation that €10,000 in government funding has been allocated to Kinneagh Cross, for the purpose of road safety improvements.

“This is an extremely busy junction so it will be much-welcomed news” stated Cllr O'Dwyer “Not just for locals but for the many motorists who pass through the junction on a daily basis”.

Cllr O'Dwyer further confirmed that €25,000 has been allocated for road safety improvements in Brannockstown village.

“Thank you to David Reel and Kildare County Council for making the application for government funding and for taking on board the road safety concerns I raised through motions and questions throughout 2019” added Cllr O'Dwyer.

“Speed through the village of Brannockstown is an ongoing issue and concern but together with this money which is now now secured to carry out specific road safety improvements and the ongoing surveillance of the local Guards it is hoped that driver behaviour can be changed.”