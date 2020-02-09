GENERAL ELECTION 2020: Finally, the results for the first count in Kildare South are in!
First count announced at 7.45pm
Finally the results for Kildare South
KILDARE SOUTH results
11 candidates Total poll 47,700
Cathal Berry (Ind) 5,742
Suzanne Doyle (FF) 3,580
Linda Hayden (Soc Dem) 1,338
Martin Heydon (FG) 8,069
Ronan Maher (Greens) 1,639
Fiona McLoughlin Healy (Ind) 3,616
Anita Mhic Gib (Aontú) 697
Fiona O’Loughlin (FF) 5,927
Patricia Ryan (SF) 10,155
Roisín Uí Bhroin (PBP) 598
Mark Wall (Lab) 5, 899
Comment: the earlier tallies underestimated the final first preference votes for Patricia Ryan (SF) and Martin Heydon (FG) and Cathal Berry (Ind).
Now Fianna Fáil's Fiona O'Loughlin, Labour's Mark Wall and Cathal Berry (Ind) now fight it out to secure the fourth and final seat, with transfers being vital and less than 200 votes between the three candidates.
Eliminated now will be Anita Mhic Gib (Aontú) 697 and Roisín Uí Bhroin (PBP) 598
An no one has reached the quota of 11, 816, the second count will commence.
