Kildare concert to raise funds for Palestine medical facilities

Eimear Crehan will headline a benefit concert in Maynooth early next month event after recently returning from a tour with Mary Coughlan and Jack L.

The concert, for Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP), will be held on Friday, March 6, in Brady’s pub, Maynooth.

The event is being organised by an independent group of local residents in response to a growing health emergency in Gaza and is also supported by the Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (IPSC).

The doors will open at 7.30pm.

Tickets are €10 for adults and €5 for unwaged.

They are available at the door on the night.

The music line up includes traditional Irish music set, singer-songwriter duo Fiona Dunkin & Thomas Connolly, Beatrix Nova, and musicians from local cover-band favourites, Bedlum, accompanied by Niamh Kelly.

MAP is a UK-based NGO with a strong track-record in delivering medical resources in the West Bank and Gaza. It also plays a central role in developing health infrastructure in the Palestinian Territories under the increasing strain of an externally enforced blockade.

Dr. John McCabe, a non-consultant hospital doctor (NCHD), and one of the organisers of the event said: “We are delighted to host this event on behalf of Medical Aid for Palestinians. The people of Kildare have displayed great solidarity with Palestine in the recent turbulent times. The devastation to medical facilities in Gaza caused by multiple conflicts is a story that has been forgotten. Infrastructural damage to health-centres, water and sanitation facilities has seriously impacted access to healthcare for Palestinians. The work of organisations like Medical Aid for Palestinians is essential to the rebuilding process.”

Anyone who cannot attend but wish to donate to the cause can do so online via our Just Giving webpage: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kildare4palestine