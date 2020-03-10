Kildare's Chief Fire Officer features among 'pioneers' on International Women's Day

County Kildare’s Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Celina Barrett featured among ‘female trailblazers’ in a Tesco Ireland campaign for International Women’s Day.



Tesco Ireland partnered with the Women’s Museum of Ireland to curate an exhibition celebrating successful Irish women.

The retailer is currently hosting a virtual museum across its store network throughout the country that ‘promotes the formal recognition’ of the role of women in Irish history.



Pioneers

The installation is showcasing five pioneering Irish women including CFO Barrett, professional motor racing driver Rosemary Smith and the mother of Irish cookery Myrtle Allen.

The women were lauded for their pioneering contributions to society and work in their respective fields.



Tesco Ireland CEO Kari Daniels said: “We’re surrounded by inspirational women across the country every day who work and shop in our stores, so this year we wanted to take the opportunity to shine a light on a mix of modern-day and historical trailblazers across a range of different professions.



“We hope that — by telling the stories of these Career Pioneers — we can provide some inspiration of our own to our colleagues and customers right across the country.”

Jeanne Sutton, co-founder and volunteer of the Women’s Museum of Ireland (WMI) said that the partnership with Tesco helps the museum to reach a whole new audience.

She said: “The WMI continues to live online so to have physical space in which to shine a spotlight on some of Ireland’s most impressive female pioneers means a lot to us.”