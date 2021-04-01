Weather outlook for Easter weekend in Kildare

There will be a dry and settled start to the weekend but the weather will become unsettled and much cooler from Easter Sunday, according to Met Eireann.

Here is the national weather forecaster's forecast for the coming days.

TODAY - THURSDAY 1ST APRIL

Today will be dry. Cloudy to begin with in some places, but sunny spells will develop through the day. Highest temperatures will range between 10 and 16 degrees, coolest in east Leinster due to a moderate easterly breeze.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be dry with long clear spells, but some patches of mist may develop as northeasterly winds fall off light. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, coldest in north Leinster.

POLLEN FORECAST

High on Thursday and Friday.

TOMORROW - FRIDAY 2ND APRIL

Friday will be a dry day with widespread sunshine. Highest temperatures will range between 10 and 13 degrees, coolest along the east coast due to a light to moderate northeasterly breeze.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Continuing dry with clear spells. Colder than recent nights with lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees, in light north to northeast breezes.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be another dry day with good spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, again coolest along the north and east coast due to a light north to northeast breeze.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Saturday night will be dry with clear spells, but cloud will increase in the northwest towards morning. Some patches of mist and fog will develop. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with light, variable breezes becoming westerly later.

EASTER SUNDAY: Sunshine in many places early on Sunday but cloud in the northwest will gradually build southeastwards through the morning. Rain will develop in the northwest later in the morning and will extend across the northern half of the country during the afternoon and possibly further south into the evening. Afternoon temperatures will range 8 to 13 degrees but it will gradually become much colder from the northwest during the evening, so some falls of sleet will be possible in Ulster then. It will be a breezy day too with fresh and gusty west to northwest winds developing.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Sunday night will be cold and breezy. It will start off mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, sleet and potentially snow in Ulster. Overnight most areas will become dry and clear, but wintry showers will persist in the north and northwest. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with fresh to strong and gusty northerly winds.

EASTER MONDAY: Monday will be cold and breezy with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers, these mainly over the northern half of the country. Afternoon temperatures will only reach around 3 to 7 degrees and there will be an added wind chill in fresh and gusty northwesterly winds.