Own a shop and live above it? Going to auction with €40k price guide

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A mixed use building comprising a newsagents is for sale at the next BidX1 auction. 
The building on the Main Street of Bawnboy village in Co Cavan has a guide price of only €40,000.

The property extends to approximately 159 sq. m (1,711 sq. ft) in total.

The village is located approximately 18km west of Belturbet and approximately 34km north west of Cavan town.

Surrounding businesses include The Keepers Arms, Bawnboy Motors and Maguire's Convenience Store.
Description

The property comprises a ground floor retail unit together with accommodation overhead.

