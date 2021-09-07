Nearly 3,000 students in Kildare received first round CAO offers

2,915 Kildare students have received a first round CAO offer today: a 3 per cent increase from last year.

Half of Ireland's 55,000 students who were offered a Level 8 college place today received their first preference course, while 79 per cent were offered one of their top 3.

22 courses in medicine and business have risen to over 600 points: a new record.

It is understood that this is due to grade inflation and a high number of CAO applicants.

Maynooth University recently announced that it welcomed the strong demand from 2021 CAO applicants across a variety of courses.

The University also revealed that this year it will see its first-year numbers grow to over 3,500 students.

It added that it will offer increased places in a range of disciplines, such as computer science, law, business and science, in response to the Government's initiative to increase places in high demand courses wherever possible.

Commenting on the CAO first round offers, Professor Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University, said: "We look forward to welcoming our new students for the academic year 2020/2021. This has been a difficult year for Leaving Cert and third-level students, who have shown great resolve in focusing on their studies during these unprecedented times."

"We are especially delighted to open the doors of Maynooth University later this month for as close to a full on-campus experience within public health guidelines."