Two lanes of M7 Northbound currently closed

The M7 motorway
Two lanes of the M7 Northbound motorway are currently closed following a collision, gardaí have revealed.
The official Garda Traffic Twitter account said that the collision occurred at Junction 13 in Kildare Town.
It added that there are lengthy delays on that section of the road.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.