Kildare councillor criticises County Council decision to delay reopening of Town Hall

A councillor from Kildare has criticised Kildare County Council's (KCC) decision to delay the reopening of the Town Hall in Newbridge.

Taking to his official Facebook page to voice his beliefs, Social Democrats Cllr Chris Pender said: "Over the last number of weeks and months Newbridge Town hall has been left lying idle save for a few meetings by the council themselves (Full Council, Joint Policing Committee, Special Planning meetings, etc) and meetings organised through the Gardaí."

"Yet we have community groups, dance troupes, markets, youth clubs, etc. crying out for a space to use."

He continued: "The reopening of the Town Hall is something that I have been trying to keep on top of through out the pandemic and will continue to do so."

"As I'm sure many of you can imagine, I am not happy with this response and will continue to push for the safe reopening of the Town Hall, but at the very least it seems that we may have it open in time for Halloween and indeed Christmas ,which is more information than we've had up to this point," he concluded.

Cllr Pender explained that these concerns fuelled his motivation for putting forward the following question to KCC at its latest Municipal District meeting: "Can the council confirm the status of reopening/reopening plans for public buildings like Newbridge Town Hall?"

In its response, The Councils Report outlined: "As the members are aware in 'Reframing the Challenge, Continuing Our Recovery and Reconnecting' the Government has agreed that during the period between September 1 to October 22, Ireland will continue to thread a careful path with a gradual reopening, supported by an extensive vaccination programme."

"Subject to continuation of progress, the October 22 which will see most restrictions lifted and replaced by guidance and advice to enable society to work together, to protect ourselves and to live our lives fully."

It continued: "KCC will continue to adhere to public health advice in line with this Reframing the Challenge Document."

"The Business Continuity Group met on September 7 and the elected members will be updated on decisions relating to the reopening of our public buildings as soon as they are confirmed."

Previously, Cllr Chris Pender repeatedly but unsuccessfully pushed for the Town Hall to be used as a vaccination and test centre.