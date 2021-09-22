Search

22/09/2021

Kildare TD hit with criticism following announcement of live exports deal with China

The live exports deal was first announced on Saturday September 18

The live exports deal was first announced on Saturday September 18

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Fine Gael TD in Kildare has been criticised following his announcement of a live exports deal between Ireland and China.

Martin Heydon, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, first announced the deal on his social media accounts on Saturday.

He said: "As Minister of State with responsibility for new market development, I welcome today's significant announcement on access to the Chinese market for Irish sheepmeat and breeding pigs."

"My Department, in collaboration with the embassy of Ireland in Beijing, has pursued market access for sheep meat with the Chinese authorities over a number of years."

Minister Heydon continued: "The agreement follows on from a successful inspection of Irish plants by Chinese auditors in August/September 2019 and Bord Bia has already conducted market insight research.

Kildare TD leads Bord Bia Seminar on "Driving Growth in West Africa"

China is a substantial importer of sheepmeat and last year it imported €1.47bn worth of sheepmeat."

Heydon was thanked by Fianna Fáil's Charlie McConalogue, who is also Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine publicly on Twitter following the announcement.

Since then, while some praised Heydon's announcement, it still attracted a substantial number of vocal critics.

One notable critic was Dáil Deputy and Senator Dan Boyle, who is also the EU Climate Pact Ambassador for Ireland.

Senator Boyle quote-tweeted McConalogue's post thanking Heydon and captioned it: "I don't see exporting live pigs to China as something to celebrate."

Others in the comments section pointed to China's controversial animal welfare record as the main reason for their disapproval of the recent announcement:

While live exports are currently legal in Ireland, many countries have banned them, citing ethical reasons.

Earlier this year, government officials in England and Wales said that it would become the first EU countries to ban live exports of animals, with the exception of poultry.

These planned changes are part of a post-Brexit welfare plan.

In related news, Minister McConalogue recently launched a major investment of €10 million into a pilot Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme. 

Kildare Senator: Stephen Donnelly told me that Patisiran will now be available for use in Ireland

PUP rates falling "frustratingly slowly" in Kildare, according to Chamber

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media