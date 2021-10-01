Newbridge Musical Theatre planning for first show in almost two years

FILE PHOTO
Newbridge Musical Theatre have welcomed members back to rehearsals for the first time in almost
two years, as the group prepares for its forthcoming concert ‘Music of the Night: Musical Theatre’s
Greatest Hits’.
The group, formerly known as Newbridge Musical Society, will be bringing the
production to the Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, on the 6th and 7th of November for an evening
packed with some of most memorable songs from Broadway and the West End.
With Newbridge Musical Theatre planning to stage the hit Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical ‘Evita’ next
April, the group’s concert will include many of the composers most famous tunes from shows such
as ‘Cats’, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’, and ‘Phantom
of the Opera’, among many more.
The group decided to change its name from Newbridge Musical Society to Newbridge Musical
Theatre following its annual general meeting of members earlier this year.
The group’s public relations officer Adam Trundle explained that the decision to change the name
was “one of the unexpected silver linings of our two-year hiatus”.
“As an organising committee, we felt that an updated name could better describe our group and
what it is that we do: namely the staging of musical theatre productions in Newbridge! We believe
that the new name allows us to refresh how we think of ourselves and appeal to new members and
audiences alike. Every group must evolve and grow, and we’re no different. We’ve had 40 wonderful
years as Newbridge Musical Society and hope for at least 40 more as Newbridge Musical Theatre.”
Speaking about November’s concert, ‘Music of the Night: Musical Theatre’s Greatest Hits’, director
Cian O’Dowd said “We have put together an incredible programme of well-known and entertaining
music to celebrate our return, and are looking forward to welcoming an audience to the Riverbank
Arts Centre once again. Moreover, it has been a wonderful experience to be back rehearsing for a
production after such a long absence and the excitement amongst our members to get back on the
stage was palpable at our first rehearsal on Wednesday. We’ve been waiting quite a while to
perform again and everyone is committed to making this concert it a fantastically entertaining
experience.
The group held its first rehearsal for ’Music of the Night: Musical Theatre’s Greatest Hits’ last week,
but encourages all who are interested to join them at their next rehearsal at 8.00pm on Wednesday
6 th October at KNC Performing Arts, Unit 8, Newbridge Industrial Estate. For more information,
readers are encouraged to get in touch by emailing hello@newbridgemusicaltheatre.com or calling
